Uruguayan peso to Israeli new sheqels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Israeli new sheqels is currently 0.091 today, reflecting a -0.470% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a 1.258% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Israeli new sheqels has fluctuated between a high of 0.092 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 0.088 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 0.671% increase in value.