Uruguayan peso to Haitian gourdes exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Haitian gourdes is currently 3.156 today, reflecting a -0.022% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.003% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Haitian gourdes has fluctuated between a high of 3.174 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 3.135 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 0.794% increase in value.