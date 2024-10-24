Uruguayan peso to Guinean francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Guinean francs is currently 206.646 today, reflecting a 0.037% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.329% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 208.303 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 205.862 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a -0.558% decrease in value.