Uruguayan peso to Ethiopian birrs Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Uruguayan peso to Ethiopian birrs history summary. This is the Uruguayan peso (UYU) to Ethiopian birrs (ETB) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of UYU and ETB historical data from 24-10-2019 to 24-10-2024.
1 UYU = 2.80584 ETB
Uruguayan peso to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Ethiopian birrs is currently 2.806 today, reflecting a -2.120% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a -2.268% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 2.889 on 22-10-2024 and a low of 2.805 on 23-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a -2.106% decrease in value.
How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Ethiopian birrs
1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
3
That's it
Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to ETB rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.
