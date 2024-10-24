Uruguayan peso to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Ethiopian birrs is currently 2.806 today, reflecting a -2.120% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a -2.268% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 2.889 on 22-10-2024 and a low of 2.805 on 23-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a -2.106% decrease in value.