Uruguayan peso to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Colombian pesos is currently 103.359 today, reflecting a -0.460% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a 1.218% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 104.331 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 101.053 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 0.748% increase in value.