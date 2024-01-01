2,000 Ugandan shillings to Tanzanian shillings

Convert UGX to TZS at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = tzs0.7428 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:24
UGX to TZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

TZS
1 UGX to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.74440.7444
Low0.73450.7180
Average0.74100.7317
Change0.91%3.45%
1 UGX to TZS stats

The performance of UGX to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7444 and a 30 day low of 0.7345. This means the 30 day average was 0.7410. The change for UGX to TZS was 0.91.

The performance of UGX to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7444 and a 90 day low of 0.7180. This means the 90 day average was 0.7317. The change for UGX to TZS was 3.45.

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Tanzanian Shilling
1 UGX0.74279 TZS
5 UGX3.71393 TZS
10 UGX7.42785 TZS
20 UGX14.85570 TZS
50 UGX37.13925 TZS
100 UGX74.27850 TZS
250 UGX185.69625 TZS
500 UGX371.39250 TZS
1000 UGX742.78500 TZS
2000 UGX1,485.57000 TZS
5000 UGX3,713.92500 TZS
10000 UGX7,427.85000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Ugandan Shilling
1 TZS1.34629 UGX
5 TZS6.73145 UGX
10 TZS13.46290 UGX
20 TZS26.92580 UGX
50 TZS67.31450 UGX
100 TZS134.62900 UGX
250 TZS336.57250 UGX
500 TZS673.14500 UGX
1000 TZS1,346.29000 UGX
2000 TZS2,692.58000 UGX
5000 TZS6,731.45000 UGX
10000 TZS13,462.90000 UGX