Ugandan shilling to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ugandan shilling to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 6.188 today, reflecting a -0.008% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ugandan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a -0.729% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ugandan shilling to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 6.355 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 6.186 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 1.509% increase in value.