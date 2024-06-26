Seychellois rupee to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 1,587.120 today, reflecting a -2.962% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -1.121% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 1,667.090 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 1,531.160 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -6.998% decrease in value.