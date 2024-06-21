세이셸 루피 시에라리온 레오네스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세이셸 루피 시에라리온 레오네스 is currently 1,596.750 today, reflecting a -1.825% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세이셸 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a 3.870% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세이셸 루피 시에라리온 레오네스 has fluctuated between a high of 1,667.090 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 1,499.530 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -8.192% decrease in value.