Seychellois rupee to Solomon Islands dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Solomon Islands dollars is currently 0.580 today, reflecting a -2.119% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.712% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Solomon Islands dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.612 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.562 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -6.986% decrease in value.