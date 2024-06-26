Solomon Islands dollar to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Solomon Islands dollar to Seychellois rupees is currently 1.685 today, reflecting a -0.274% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Solomon Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.087% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Solomon Islands dollar to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 1.779 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 1.634 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 7.524% increase in value.