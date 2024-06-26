Seychellois rupee to Bolivian bolivianos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Bolivian bolivianos is currently 0.483 today, reflecting a -3.009% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 2.382% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Bolivian bolivianos has fluctuated between a high of 0.510 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.469 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -6.986% decrease in value.