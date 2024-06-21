세이셸 루피 볼리비아계 볼리비아인 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세이셸 루피 볼리비아계 볼리비아인 is currently 0.502 today, reflecting a 0.276% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세이셸 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.504% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세이셸 루피 볼리비아계 볼리비아인 has fluctuated between a high of 0.510 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.459 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -7.604% decrease in value.