Seychellois rupee to Albanian leks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Albanian leks is currently 6.792 today, reflecting a 0.214% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 6.603% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Albanian leks has fluctuated between a high of 6.910 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 6.357 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -6.987% decrease in value.