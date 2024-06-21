세이셸 루피 알바니아어 레크 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세이셸 루피 알바니아어 레크 is currently 6.745 today, reflecting a -0.861% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세이셸 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a -2.672% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세이셸 루피 알바니아어 레크 has fluctuated between a high of 6.930 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 6.223 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -7.821% decrease in value.