Solomon Islands dollar to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Solomon Islands dollar to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 913.259 today, reflecting a -0.050% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Solomon Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.132% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Solomon Islands dollar to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 915.684 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 905.434 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.702% decrease in value.