Solomon Islands dollar to Nepalese rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Solomon Islands dollar to Nepalese rupees is currently 16.201 today, reflecting a 0.131% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Solomon Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.107% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Solomon Islands dollar to Nepalese rupees has fluctuated between a high of 16.220 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 16.066 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.748% increase in value.