솔로몬 제도 달러 ~ 네팔 루피 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 솔로몬 제도 달러 ~ 네팔 루피 is currently 16.187 today, reflecting a -0.128% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 솔로몬 제도 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.810% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 솔로몬 제도 달러 ~ 네팔 루피 has fluctuated between a high of 16.224 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 16.029 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.867% decrease in value.