Solomon Islands dollar to Dominican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Solomon Islands dollar to Dominican pesos is currently 7.166 today, reflecting a -0.100% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Solomon Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.282% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Solomon Islands dollar to Dominican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 7.173 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 7.087 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.880% increase in value.