Solomon Islands dollar to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Solomon Islands dollar to Colombian pesos is currently 500.713 today, reflecting a 0.732% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Solomon Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.485% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Solomon Islands dollar to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 506.425 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 492.979 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.874% decrease in value.