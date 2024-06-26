Solomon Islands dollar to Canadian dollars Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Solomon Islands dollar to Canadian dollars history summary. This is the Solomon Islands dollar (SBD) to Canadian dollars (CAD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of SBD and CAD historical data from 26-06-2019 to 26-06-2024.
Loading
Solomon Islands dollar to Canadian dollars exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Solomon Islands dollar to Canadian dollars is currently 0.166 today, reflecting a 0.186% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Solomon Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.114% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Solomon Islands dollar to Canadian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.166 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.165 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.789% increase in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to Canadian dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.