솔로몬 제도 달러 ~ 캐나다 달러 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 솔로몬 제도 달러 ~ 캐나다 달러 is currently 0.166 today, reflecting a 0.073% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 솔로몬 제도 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.437% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 솔로몬 제도 달러 ~ 캐나다 달러 has fluctuated between a high of 0.167 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.165 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.874% decrease in value.