Serbian dinar to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Serbian dinar to CFP francs is currently 1.017 today, reflecting a -0.103% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Serbian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.039% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Serbian dinar to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 1.023 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 1.013 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.875% decrease in value.