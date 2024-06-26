Serbian dinar to Uruguayan pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Serbian dinar to Uruguayan pesos is currently 0.363 today, reflecting a 0.237% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Serbian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.878% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Serbian dinar to Uruguayan pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0.364 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 0.359 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -0.855% decrease in value.