Serbian dinar to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Serbian dinar to Surinamese dollars is currently 0.283 today, reflecting a -0.334% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Serbian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.675% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Serbian dinar to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.288 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.282 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.910% decrease in value.