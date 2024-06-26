Serbian dinar to Namibian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Serbian dinar to Namibian dollars is currently 0.167 today, reflecting a 0.612% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Serbian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.079% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Serbian dinar to Namibian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.167 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 0.163 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.543% increase in value.