Serbian dinar to Malawian kwachas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Serbian dinar to Malawian kwachas is currently 15.776 today, reflecting a -0.445% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Serbian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.383% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Serbian dinar to Malawian kwachas has fluctuated between a high of 15.912 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 15.772 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.396% increase in value.