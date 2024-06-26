Serbian dinar to Mauritian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Serbian dinar to Mauritian rupees is currently 0.432 today, reflecting a -0.133% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Serbian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.250% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Serbian dinar to Mauritian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 0.441 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.428 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -2.773% decrease in value.