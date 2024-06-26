Serbian dinar to Myanmar kyats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Serbian dinar to Myanmar kyats is currently 19.200 today, reflecting a -0.401% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Serbian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.348% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Serbian dinar to Myanmar kyats has fluctuated between a high of 19.318 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 19.174 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.297% decrease in value.