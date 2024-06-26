Serbian dinar to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Serbian dinar to Malagasy ariaries is currently 40.792 today, reflecting a -0.357% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Serbian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.418% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Serbian dinar to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 41.195 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 40.792 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.486% decrease in value.