Serbian dinar to Liberian dollars Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Serbian dinar to Liberian dollars history summary. This is the Serbian dinar (RSD) to Liberian dollars (LRD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of RSD and LRD historical data from 26-06-2019 to 26-06-2024.
Serbian dinar to Liberian dollars exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Serbian dinar to Liberian dollars is currently 1.773 today, reflecting a -0.359% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Serbian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.350% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Serbian dinar to Liberian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.782 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 1.770 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.297% decrease in value.
