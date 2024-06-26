Serbian dinar to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Serbian dinar to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 149.956 today, reflecting a -0.145% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Serbian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.107% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Serbian dinar to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 150.747 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 149.664 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.402% increase in value.