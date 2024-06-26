Serbian dinar to Haitian gourdes exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Serbian dinar to Haitian gourdes is currently 1.209 today, reflecting a -0.412% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Serbian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.357% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Serbian dinar to Haitian gourdes has fluctuated between a high of 1.215 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 1.204 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.509% increase in value.