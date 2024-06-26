Serbian dinar to Croatian kunas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Serbian dinar to Croatian kunas is currently 0.064 today, reflecting a -0.422% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Serbian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.450% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Serbian dinar to Croatian kunas has fluctuated between a high of 0.064 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.064 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.298% decrease in value.