Serbian dinar to Guyanaese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Serbian dinar to Guyanaese dollars is currently 1.908 today, reflecting a -0.410% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Serbian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.199% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Serbian dinar to Guyanaese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.918 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 1.903 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.297% decrease in value.