Serbian dinar to Djiboutian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Serbian dinar to Djiboutian francs is currently 1.623 today, reflecting a -0.409% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Serbian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.330% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Serbian dinar to Djiboutian francs has fluctuated between a high of 1.632 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 1.621 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.298% decrease in value.