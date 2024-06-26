Serbian dinar to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Serbian dinar to Colombian pesos is currently 37.490 today, reflecting a -0.131% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Serbian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.480% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Serbian dinar to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 38.284 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 37.192 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.816% decrease in value.