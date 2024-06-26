Serbian dinar to Barbadian dollars Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Serbian dinar to Barbadian dollars history summary. This is the Serbian dinar (RSD) to Barbadian dollars (BBD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of RSD and BBD historical data from 26-06-2019 to 26-06-2024.
Loading
Serbian dinar to Barbadian dollars exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Serbian dinar to Barbadian dollars is currently 0.018 today, reflecting a -0.424% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Serbian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.453% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Serbian dinar to Barbadian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.018 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.018 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.298% decrease in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Serbian dinars to Barbadian dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to BBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.