Serbian dinar to Albanian leks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Serbian dinar to Albanian leks is currently 0.856 today, reflecting a 0.014% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Serbian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.068% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Serbian dinar to Albanian leks has fluctuated between a high of 0.858 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.856 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.132% increase in value.