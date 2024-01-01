Philippine pesos to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert PHP to XOF at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = CFA10.50 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:37
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PHP to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

XOF
1 PHP to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.591310.6173
Low10.425210.3400
Average10.503910.4871
Change0.41%1.56%
View full history

1 PHP to XOF stats

The performance of PHP to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.5913 and a 30 day low of 10.4252. This means the 30 day average was 10.5039. The change for PHP to XOF was 0.41.

The performance of PHP to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.6173 and a 90 day low of 10.3400. This means the 90 day average was 10.4871. The change for PHP to XOF was 1.56.

Track market ratesView PHP to XOF chart

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3820.9261.5030.7711,379.21151.9957.115
1 CAD0.72410.671.0880.557997.873109.975.148
1 EUR1.0791.49211.6230.8321,488.79164.077.68
1 AUD0.6650.9190.61610.513917.45101.1074.733

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine peso

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 PHP10.50150 XOF
5 PHP52.50750 XOF
10 PHP105.01500 XOF
20 PHP210.03000 XOF
50 PHP525.07500 XOF
100 PHP1,050.15000 XOF
250 PHP2,625.37500 XOF
500 PHP5,250.75000 XOF
1000 PHP10,501.50000 XOF
2000 PHP21,003.00000 XOF
5000 PHP52,507.50000 XOF
10000 PHP105,015.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Philippine Peso
1 XOF0.09522 PHP
5 XOF0.47612 PHP
10 XOF0.95225 PHP
20 XOF1.90450 PHP
50 XOF4.76124 PHP
100 XOF9.52248 PHP
250 XOF23.80620 PHP
500 XOF47.61240 PHP
1000 XOF95.22480 PHP
2000 XOF190.44960 PHP
5000 XOF476.12400 PHP
10000 XOF952.24800 PHP