50 CFA francs BCEAO to Philippine pesos

Convert XOF to PHP at the real exchange rate

50 xof
4.65 php

1.00000 XOF = 0.09299 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8591751.0952590.97161.462381.63020.9286218.4414
1 GBP1.1639111.2747105.8771.701981.89731.0808321.4629
1 USD0.913050.784498183.06011.33521.488430.847916.8376
1 INR0.01099240.009444950.012039510.01607510.01791990.01020830.202716

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA francs BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Philippine Peso
1 XOF0.09299 PHP
5 XOF0.46495 PHP
10 XOF0.92990 PHP
20 XOF1.85980 PHP
50 XOF4.64951 PHP
100 XOF9.29901 PHP
250 XOF23.24753 PHP
500 XOF46.49505 PHP
1000 XOF92.99010 PHP
2000 XOF185.98020 PHP
5000 XOF464.95050 PHP
10000 XOF929.90100 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 PHP10.75380 XOF
5 PHP53.76900 XOF
10 PHP107.53800 XOF
20 PHP215.07600 XOF
50 PHP537.69000 XOF
100 PHP1075.38000 XOF
250 PHP2688.45000 XOF
500 PHP5376.90000 XOF
1000 PHP10753.80000 XOF
2000 PHP21507.60000 XOF
5000 PHP53769.00000 XOF
10000 PHP107538.00000 XOF