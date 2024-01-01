Philippine pesos to Uruguayan pesos today

Convert PHP to UYU at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = $U0.7178 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:35
PHP to UYU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

UYU
1 PHP to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.75150.7550
Low0.71780.6869
Average0.73160.7202
Change-4.48%4.19%
1 PHP to UYU stats

The performance of PHP to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7515 and a 30 day low of 0.7178. This means the 30 day average was 0.7316. The change for PHP to UYU was -4.48.

The performance of PHP to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7550 and a 90 day low of 0.6869. This means the 90 day average was 0.7202. The change for PHP to UYU was 4.19.

How to convert Philippine pesos to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Uruguayan Peso
1 PHP0.71780 UYU
5 PHP3.58901 UYU
10 PHP7.17802 UYU
20 PHP14.35604 UYU
50 PHP35.89010 UYU
100 PHP71.78020 UYU
250 PHP179.45050 UYU
500 PHP358.90100 UYU
1000 PHP717.80200 UYU
2000 PHP1,435.60400 UYU
5000 PHP3,589.01000 UYU
10000 PHP7,178.02000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Philippine Peso
1 UYU1.39314 PHP
5 UYU6.96570 PHP
10 UYU13.93140 PHP
20 UYU27.86280 PHP
50 UYU69.65700 PHP
100 UYU139.31400 PHP
250 UYU348.28500 PHP
500 UYU696.57000 PHP
1000 UYU1,393.14000 PHP
2000 UYU2,786.28000 PHP
5000 UYU6,965.70000 PHP
10000 UYU13,931.40000 PHP