50 Uruguayan pesos to Philippine pesos

Convert UYU to PHP at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = ₱1.393 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:55
UYU to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

PHP
1 UYU to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.39271.4558
Low1.33071.3245
Average1.36721.3893
Change4.66%-4.05%
1 UYU to PHP stats

The performance of UYU to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3927 and a 30 day low of 1.3307. This means the 30 day average was 1.3672. The change for UYU to PHP was 4.66.

The performance of UYU to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4558 and a 90 day low of 1.3245. This means the 90 day average was 1.3893. The change for UYU to PHP was -4.05.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.08391.0681.51.6310.93721.451
1 GBP1.19811.297109.1041.7971.9541.12325.699
1 USD0.9240.771184.1011.3851.5060.86619.81
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Philippine Peso
1 UYU1.39273 PHP
5 UYU6.96365 PHP
10 UYU13.92730 PHP
20 UYU27.85460 PHP
50 UYU69.63650 PHP
100 UYU139.27300 PHP
250 UYU348.18250 PHP
500 UYU696.36500 PHP
1000 UYU1,392.73000 PHP
2000 UYU2,785.46000 PHP
5000 UYU6,963.65000 PHP
10000 UYU13,927.30000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Uruguayan Peso
1 PHP0.71801 UYU
5 PHP3.59007 UYU
10 PHP7.18013 UYU
20 PHP14.36026 UYU
50 PHP35.90065 UYU
100 PHP71.80130 UYU
250 PHP179.50325 UYU
500 PHP359.00650 UYU
1000 PHP718.01300 UYU
2000 PHP1,436.02600 UYU
5000 PHP3,590.06500 UYU
10000 PHP7,180.13000 UYU