Uruguayan peso to Philippine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Philippine pesos is currently 1.393 today, reflecting a -0.254% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.284% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Philippine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 1.403 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 1.372 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 0.767% increase in value.