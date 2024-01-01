Philippine pesos to Mauritian rupees today

Convert PHP to MUR at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = ₨0.7977 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:27
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PHP to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MUR
1 PHP to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.82270.8276
Low0.79610.7961
Average0.81130.8139
Change-2.65%-0.34%
View full history

1 PHP to MUR stats

The performance of PHP to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8227 and a 30 day low of 0.7961. This means the 30 day average was 0.8113. The change for PHP to MUR was -2.65.

The performance of PHP to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8276 and a 90 day low of 0.7961. This means the 90 day average was 0.8139. The change for PHP to MUR was -0.34.

Track market ratesView PHP to MUR chart

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3820.9261.5030.7711,379.22151.9257.115
1 CAD0.72410.671.0870.558997.952109.9275.148
1 EUR1.0791.49211.6220.8321,488.8163.997.68
1 AUD0.6650.920.61610.513917.802101.0984.735

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine peso

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Mauritian Rupee
1 PHP0.79770 MUR
5 PHP3.98851 MUR
10 PHP7.97701 MUR
20 PHP15.95402 MUR
50 PHP39.88505 MUR
100 PHP79.77010 MUR
250 PHP199.42525 MUR
500 PHP398.85050 MUR
1000 PHP797.70100 MUR
2000 PHP1,595.40200 MUR
5000 PHP3,988.50500 MUR
10000 PHP7,977.01000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Philippine Peso
1 MUR1.25360 PHP
5 MUR6.26800 PHP
10 MUR12.53600 PHP
20 MUR25.07200 PHP
50 MUR62.68000 PHP
100 MUR125.36000 PHP
250 MUR313.40000 PHP
500 MUR626.80000 PHP
1000 MUR1,253.60000 PHP
2000 MUR2,507.20000 PHP
5000 MUR6,268.00000 PHP
10000 MUR12,536.00000 PHP