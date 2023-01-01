1 Philippine peso to Mauritian rupees

Convert PHP to MUR at the real exchange rate

1 php
0.80 mur

1.00000 PHP = 0.80044 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:22
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Mauritian Rupee
1 PHP0.80044 MUR
5 PHP4.00218 MUR
10 PHP8.00437 MUR
20 PHP16.00874 MUR
50 PHP40.02185 MUR
100 PHP80.04370 MUR
250 PHP200.10925 MUR
500 PHP400.21850 MUR
1000 PHP800.43700 MUR
2000 PHP1600.87400 MUR
5000 PHP4002.18500 MUR
10000 PHP8004.37000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Philippine Peso
1 MUR1.24932 PHP
5 MUR6.24660 PHP
10 MUR12.49320 PHP
20 MUR24.98640 PHP
50 MUR62.46600 PHP
100 MUR124.93200 PHP
250 MUR312.33000 PHP
500 MUR624.66000 PHP
1000 MUR1249.32000 PHP
2000 MUR2498.64000 PHP
5000 MUR6246.60000 PHP
10000 MUR12493.20000 PHP