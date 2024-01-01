Philippine pesos to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert PHP to MRU at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = UM0.6858 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:27
PHP to MRU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MRU
1 PHP to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.71040.7141
Low0.68450.6764
Average0.69620.6977
Change-2.89%1.14%
1 PHP to MRU stats

The performance of PHP to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7104 and a 30 day low of 0.6845. This means the 30 day average was 0.6962. The change for PHP to MRU was -2.89.

The performance of PHP to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7141 and a 90 day low of 0.6764. This means the 90 day average was 0.6977. The change for PHP to MRU was 1.14.

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3820.9261.5030.7711,379.22151.9257.115
1 CAD0.72410.671.0870.558997.952109.9275.148
1 EUR1.0791.49211.6220.8321,488.8163.997.68
1 AUD0.6650.920.61610.513917.802101.0984.735

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 PHP0.68577 MRU
5 PHP3.42883 MRU
10 PHP6.85765 MRU
20 PHP13.71530 MRU
50 PHP34.28825 MRU
100 PHP68.57650 MRU
250 PHP171.44125 MRU
500 PHP342.88250 MRU
1000 PHP685.76500 MRU
2000 PHP1,371.53000 MRU
5000 PHP3,428.82500 MRU
10000 PHP6,857.65000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Philippine Peso
1 MRU1.45823 PHP
5 MRU7.29115 PHP
10 MRU14.58230 PHP
20 MRU29.16460 PHP
50 MRU72.91150 PHP
100 MRU145.82300 PHP
250 MRU364.55750 PHP
500 MRU729.11500 PHP
1000 MRU1,458.23000 PHP
2000 MRU2,916.46000 PHP
5000 MRU7,291.15000 PHP
10000 MRU14,582.30000 PHP