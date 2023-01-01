100 Philippine pesos to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert PHP to MRU at the real exchange rate

100 php
70.95 mru

1.00000 PHP = 0.70945 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:56
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86631.1035591.86481.462311.619770.92836518.7395
1 GBP1.1543311.2739106.0461.688041.869811.0716421.6322
1 USD0.906150.784991183.24481.32511.467780.841216.9811
1 INR0.01088560.009429910.012012810.01591810.01763210.01010510.20399

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 PHP0.70945 MRU
5 PHP3.54726 MRU
10 PHP7.09452 MRU
20 PHP14.18904 MRU
50 PHP35.47260 MRU
100 PHP70.94520 MRU
250 PHP177.36300 MRU
500 PHP354.72600 MRU
1000 PHP709.45200 MRU
2000 PHP1418.90400 MRU
5000 PHP3547.26000 MRU
10000 PHP7094.52000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Philippine Peso
1 MRU1.40954 PHP
5 MRU7.04770 PHP
10 MRU14.09540 PHP
20 MRU28.19080 PHP
50 MRU70.47700 PHP
100 MRU140.95400 PHP
250 MRU352.38500 PHP
500 MRU704.77000 PHP
1000 MRU1409.54000 PHP
2000 MRU2819.08000 PHP
5000 MRU7047.70000 PHP
10000 MRU14095.40000 PHP