₱1.000 PHP = B$0.02279 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:12
PHP to BND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BND
1 PHP to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02310.0233
Low0.02270.0227
Average0.02290.0230
Change-0.38%-0.79%
1 PHP to BND stats

The performance of PHP to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0231 and a 30 day low of 0.0227. This means the 30 day average was 0.0229. The change for PHP to BND was -0.38.

The performance of PHP to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0233 and a 90 day low of 0.0227. This means the 90 day average was 0.0230. The change for PHP to BND was -0.79.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Brunei Dollar
1 PHP0.02279 BND
5 PHP0.11397 BND
10 PHP0.22795 BND
20 PHP0.45589 BND
50 PHP1.13973 BND
100 PHP2.27946 BND
250 PHP5.69865 BND
500 PHP11.39730 BND
1000 PHP22.79460 BND
2000 PHP45.58920 BND
5000 PHP113.97300 BND
10000 PHP227.94600 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 BND43.87000 PHP
5 BND219.35000 PHP
10 BND438.70000 PHP
20 BND877.40000 PHP
50 BND2,193.50000 PHP
100 BND4,387.00000 PHP
250 BND10,967.50000 PHP
500 BND21,935.00000 PHP
1000 BND43,870.00000 PHP
2000 BND87,740.00000 PHP
5000 BND219,350.00000 PHP
10000 BND438,700.00000 PHP