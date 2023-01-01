1 thousand Brunei dollars to Philippine pesos

Convert BND to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
41,431.40 php

1.00000 BND = 41.43140 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 BND41.43140 PHP
5 BND207.15700 PHP
10 BND414.31400 PHP
20 BND828.62800 PHP
50 BND2071.57000 PHP
100 BND4143.14000 PHP
250 BND10357.85000 PHP
500 BND20715.70000 PHP
1000 BND41431.40000 PHP
2000 BND82862.80000 PHP
5000 BND207157.00000 PHP
10000 BND414314.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Brunei Dollar
1 PHP0.02414 BND
5 PHP0.12068 BND
10 PHP0.24136 BND
20 PHP0.48273 BND
50 PHP1.20681 BND
100 PHP2.41363 BND
250 PHP6.03407 BND
500 PHP12.06815 BND
1000 PHP24.13630 BND
2000 PHP48.27260 BND
5000 PHP120.68150 BND
10000 PHP241.36300 BND